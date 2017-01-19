Andy Murray's ankle 'a little bit sore' but he gets through practice unscathed

Andy Murray admitted his ankle still felt sore on Thursday but the Scot was able to practice unhindered as he prepares for his Australian Open third-round clash with Sam Querrey.

Murray spent an hour and a half training on Court 17 at Melbourne Park and there was no visible sign of discomfort as he engaged in his usual hitting routine with full-time coach Jamie Delgado.

The British number one was relieved to come through the session unscathed given just over 12 hours before he had rolled over on his right ankle on Rod Laver Arena and tumbled to the floor.

He was able to see out the final six games of his the win over Russia's Andrey Rublev but admitted afterwards the severity of his injury would become clearer on Thursday.

Asked how his ankle felt after practice, Murray said: "It's just a bit sore today.

"I did roll it pretty badly (on Wednesday) but thankfully I can put weight on it and I was moving around fine in practice just now.

"It was just a little bit sore at the start and when I got up this morning but once I started moving around it felt all right."

Murray will hope his ankle continues to heal over the next 24 hours given he plays Querrey, Novak Djokovic's conqueror at Wimbledon, at 2pm local time on Friday for a place in the last 16.

The American is at least unlikely to extend Murray over long rallies given his strengths lie more in power-hitting, heavy serving and short points, rather than lengthy baseline battles.

No player in the men's tournament has won a higher percentage of first serve points than Querrey, who has already delivered 40 aces in his opening two rounds. Murray has hit 19.

But no player has a deadlier return than Murray, who boasts an 85 per cent success rate, also the highest in the men's draw so far.

"The most important thing will be to serve well yourself because that then puts pressure on his service games," Murray said.

"And then I'll just try to make as many returns as I can. Once I get in the rallies I should do okay.

"He can serve huge and if it's hot - I don't know what temperature it's supposed to be (on Friday) - but the conditions play quicker in the heat and that can make it even tougher to return the serve."

The weather is expected to be relatively cool on Friday, even at mid-afternoon when Murray's match starts, and he might also be thankful for his scheduling on Hisense Arena, which he believes plays marginally slower than the tournament's other show courts.

"All of the stadium courts are bit different," Murray said. "Hisense is probably the slowest of the three, Laver the quickest and Margaret Court somewhere in between."

The high point of Querrey's career remains his stunning win over Djokovic last summer, when he ousted the Serbian in four pulsating sets on grass at the All England Club.

It represents Querrey's only success in 11 grand slam meetings against top-10 opponents, however, and Murray is in good shape, still yet to drop a set after his two opening rounds.

"I did pretty good against Rublev - it was better than the first match," Murray said. "I was hitting the ball a bit cleaner, I was hitting through the court more, more winners.

"I was able to get myself up to net more. I served way better, too. That helps you and allows you to dictate more points.

"The second serve was harder than against (Illya) Marchenko so most things were better. But still, I think I can improve."