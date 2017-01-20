England all-rounder Chris Woakes believes one-day knock of 500 runs is close

England all-rounder Chris Woakes believes one-day cricket's first 500-run innings could be close if there is no correction in the balance between bat and ball.

The current series against India has been a prime example of batting with the brakes off, with a breathtaking total of 1,453 runs scored in just two one-day internationals.

In four completed innings, England's 350 in Pune - once considered a near-impregnable mark - has been the lowest score yet and they surrendered the series on Thursday despite reaching 366 - their highest ever second-innings score.

England hold the current record in the 50-over format, scoring 444 for three against Pakistan last August, but there is little indication that heady mark will stand for long.

The once fanciful 400-run Rubicon has only been crossed only 18 times since ODI cricket began in 1971 but seven of those innings have come since the start of 2015 as the format continues to evolve in line with Twenty20 sensibilities.

Suffice to say it is a not an easy time to be a bowler and Woakes believes the balance is skewed in favour of the batsmen, a charge that has been levelled on more than one occasion in the history of cricket.

"If the game keeps going the way it is going then 500 is not going to be out of reach," warned the Warwickshire man, who enjoyed more success than most in Cuttack with figures of four for 60.

"Bowlers are still trying to catch up and combat batsmen who hit the ball 360 degrees. Bowlers have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to catch up, but batters can change hands (in their stance) and bowlers have still got to run up and bowl with the same arm...I don't understand where we can go other than just execute better."

"I've seen guys run up and halfway through pretend to slow down and then run up again, and that has been banned so what can we do?," he said,

"Batsmen are allowed to move around in the crease, all we're allowed to do is run up and let it go. Bowlers try to come up with things and then they are banned so I'm not too sure."

The rhetorical question 'Who'd be a bowler?' is a familiar one from the school yard to the Test arena, and has been for some time, but it is still unusual to hear it paraphrased by a man who makes his living taking the new ball for his country.

Woakes comes at the issue with the benefit of perspective, having scored nine first-class hundreds and two Test half-centuries, but is still best known as a seamer.

Nonetheless, in reviewing the past two matches in India, he concludes: "I don't think kids watching that will want to be a bowler. Not when they are watching MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh smashing it out of the park or Jason Roy timing the pants off it.

"I wouldn't want them to be if I'm being honest. I'll tell them to get a bat in their hand!

"It is entertaining cricket and it is great to watch, but you wouldn't want to be a bowler would you?"