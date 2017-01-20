German football association announces its bid to host Euro 2024

The German Football Association has confirmed its intention to apply to host the 2024 European Championship.

The DFB on Friday voted unanimously to place a bid that will include 10 stadiums, which will be selected by September 15.

Germany, which hosted Euro 1988 as well as the World Cups in 1974 and 2006, is the first country to confirm its interest in staging the tournament.

Turkey has expressed its interest in hosting its first tournament while Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden are preparing a joint bid.

"The 2024 European Championship can be an important flagship project for the whole of German football," DFB president Reinhard Grindel said in a statement.

"We will submit a first-class application and make sure that we select the 10 possible venues in a transparent, comprehensible process."

Associations have until April next year to submit their bids with the winner expected to be announced by UEFA in September 2018.