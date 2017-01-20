Mauricio Pochettino targets title as Tottenham prepare for new era

Mauricio Pochettino believes capping 118 years at White Hart Lane by winning the Premier League would prove "the most important thing in Tottenham's history".

Spurs will leave White Hart Lane for one season to play home games at Wembley next term, before returning to a state-of-the-art new stadium at their north London home in 2018.

Pochettino hailed his White Hart Lane "warriors" for defending their prized citadel in remaining unbeaten in home Premier League action so far this term.

Second-placed Tottenham trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by seven points after 21 games, and play Manchester City on Saturday, but boss Pochettino still believes Spurs can mount a credible title battle.

Asked what it would mean for the club to sign off at White Hart Lane with a Premier League title, Pochettino said: "It would be amazing, the most important thing in Tottenham's history.

"This season we can feel in every game how our fans are excited to spend time at White Hart Lane.

"And you can imagine how tough it will be in a few months when White Hart Lane doesn't exist and we move to Wembley.

"It will be tough for our fans, for the people that love Tottenham.

"It's an energy, an extra that we feel, the players feel."

Tottenham have won seven, drawn two and lost none of their nine league matches on home turf so far this term.

Argentinian Pochettino has now spent four years managing in the Premier League, and admitted to relishing watching his side make good on the old maxim of the Englishman turning his home into his castle.

Tottenham's new 61,000-seat stadium at White Hart Lane is fast taking shape, and will be ready for the side's return to the site in 2018.

But before all that, and the season at Wembley, Pochettino remains determined that Spurs will maximise their final days at the historic stadium that has been their home since 1899.

"The way we are playing this season at White Hart Lane, you can see that we are warriors," said Pochettino.

"You defend your home, your house.

"And the fans see too how the players love to fight in every game, and it's the connection and the energy and the feeling that we've got in every game at White Hart Lane is amazing.

"It's very important for us to record and feel, because it will be fantastic for the future.

"White Hart Lane will always be present in our minds, in our hearts, always in our reasoning."