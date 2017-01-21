Freezing weather in the south forces postponement of several sporting events

The freezing weather in the south of England has already claimed a number of Saturday's scheduled sporting events.

The first to fall was the high-profile afternoon race meeting at Ascot which was abandoned following a 6.30am inspection due to a frozen track.

The popular venue was due to stage an attractive card featuring the Berkshire Community Foundation Clarence House Chase, in which Irish challenger Un De Sceaux was set to bid for back-to-back victories.

However, though the track was completely covered with frost covers earlier in the week, the ground remained frozen on Friday and clerk of the course Chris Stickels was pessimistic about the chances of the meeting going ahead after calling an early-morning inspection.

After the inspection Stickels said: "We've had to abandon, unfortunately. It dipped down to minus 3C overnight, which is what was forecast.

"We had similar temperatures on Friday morning and got up to plus 6C in the afternoon and we still weren't raceable, so we've got no chance today."

Taunton also had no option but to abandon their National Hunt meeting following another night of sub-zero temperatures.

Temperatures dipped to minus 3C on Wednesday night and while the track was raceable on Thursday, clerk of the course Jason Loosemore announced an official inspection for 9.30am - which forced the meeting to be abandoned.

A number of Saturday's Sky Bet League One matches have also fallen victim to the cold weather with Charlton's clash with Scunthorpe and Southend's match against Bolton both being postponed.

A statement on Charlton's website read: " Temperatures reached minus 5C inside The Valley on Friday night and, despite every possible step being taken by the club's ground staff to get the game on, the referee has deemed the playing surface to be unsafe."

In League Two, Crawley's home game with Portsmouth and Leyton Orient's clash with Morecambe were also called off due to the cold weather.

Crawley said on their website: "Frost covers protect to a temperature of minus 3C but for the last two nights it has been minus 7C inside the stadium.

"The pitch is well grassed but the frost has got into the ground and the southern end was a particular concern for the referee (Kevin Johnson), who has the safety of the players as his priority."

The British and Irish Cup rugby union match between London Scottish and a Cardiff Blues XV at the Athletic Ground was postponed on Friday due to a frozen pitch.