Wayne Rooney by numbers

No player has now scored as many goals for Manchester United than Wayne Rooney.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the 31-year-old's career for Everton, United and England by numbers.

250 - His record goal tally for Manchester United.

6th - Place on the all-time appearance list at Old Trafford behind Ryan Giggs, Charlton, Paul Scholes, Bill Foulkes and Gary Neville.

72 - Number of goals scored in one season for Liverpool Boys when he was 11 years old.

25 - Yard strike announced Rooney's arrival in style aged 16, having come off the bench against Arsenal in October 2002.

17 years and 111 days - When making his first England appearance against Australia in February 2003, making him the second youngest debutant ever.

£30,000,000 - The then world-record fee for a teenager United spent to sign Rooney from boyhood club Everton.

3 - Goals Rooney scored on an explosive United debut against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

17 - Goals scored in 43 appearances during his first season at United, leading him to being named 2005 PFA Young Player of the Year - an award he won again the following season.

5 - Premier League titles won during his time at Old Trafford.

27 - The most league goals scored in a campaign during his time at United in the 2011-12 season.

1 - Champions League triumph after overcoming Chelsea on penalties in 2008.

53 - International goals makes him the top-scoring England player of all-time.

119 - Caps put him second only to Peter Shilton in terms of appearances for England.