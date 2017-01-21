facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Wayne Rooney by numbers

No player has now scored as many goals for Manchester United than Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's record scorer
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the 31-year-old's career for Everton, United and England by numbers.

250 - His record goal tally for Manchester United.

6th - Place on the all-time appearance list at Old Trafford behind Ryan Giggs, Charlton, Paul Scholes, Bill Foulkes and Gary Neville.

72 - Number of goals scored in one season for Liverpool Boys when he was 11 years old.

25 - Yard strike announced Rooney's arrival in style aged 16, having come off the bench against Arsenal in October 2002.

17 years and 111 days - When making his first England appearance against Australia in February 2003, making him the second youngest debutant ever.

£30,000,000 - The then world-record fee for a teenager United spent to sign Rooney from boyhood club Everton.

3 - Goals Rooney scored on an explosive United debut against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

17 - Goals scored in 43 appearances during his first season at United, leading him to being named 2005 PFA Young Player of the Year - an award he won again the following season.

5 - Premier League titles won during his time at Old Trafford.

27 - The most league goals scored in a campaign during his time at United in the 2011-12 season.

1 - Champions League triumph after overcoming Chelsea on penalties in 2008.

53 - International goals makes him the top-scoring England player of all-time.

119 - Caps put him second only to Peter Shilton in terms of appearances for England.