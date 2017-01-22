Dave Ryding claims World Cup slalom silver in Austria

Dave Ryding claimed Britain's first World Cup alpine medal since 1981 with silver in the men's slalom at Kitzbuhel on Sunday.

Ryding held a lead of 0.29 seconds over Italy's Stefano Gross after the first run, with Gross then crashing out early in the second run in the famous Austrian resort.

That left home favourite Marcel Hirscher as the man to beat, but 30-year-old Ryding quickly lost his advantage of 1.02secs and eventually finished 0.76s adrift.

Ryding's season-opening sixth place in Finland had been the highest finish by a British skier since Alain Baxter's fourth place in Sweden in 2001, while a British World Cup alpine medal had not been won since Konrad Bartelski's downhill silver in Val Gardena in Italy in 1981.