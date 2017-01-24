James Ellington and Nigel Levine return to London after bike crash

British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have both returned to the UK and been admitted to London hospitals for surgery following their motorbike accident in Tenerife last week.

The pair, who had been away at a training camp, each suffered pelvic injuries in the incident, with Ellington also sustaining a broken tibia and fibula and a facial fracture.

He arrived back on Monday ahead of undergoing an operation on Tuesday, while Levine flew back on Tuesday and is set for surgery on Wednesday.

Both flew with a member of their family and were accompanied by British Athletics medical staff.

A British Athletics spokesman said on Tuesday: "We can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have safely returned to the UK via air ambulance, following a road accident in Tenerife last week.

"Both athletes have been admitted to hospitals in London where they are receiving specialist medical treatment for their injuries, under the supervision of British Athletics' medical team.

"Both James and Nigel have been overwhelmed by the support they have received since the accident last week.

"They would very much like to thank all those who posted comments on social media and also for the kind words written by members of the press."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ellington tweeted: "Finally back in London, been through some dark days this week, but have my operation today and start my road to recovery.

"Wanna thank everybody again, for the support and all the messages, have read every single one, just not the energy to reply to everyone yet."

Ellington had already admitted he and Levine were lucky to be alive following the incident.

The pair were sitting on the same motorbike when they were hit by a car coming at them around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

While their injuries are not life-threatening, there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level.

Ellington, 31, a 100 and 200 metres specialist and two-time Olympian, was a key member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

The 27-year-old Levine is a 400m runner who was born in Trinidad and raised in Northamptonshire. He won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

The duo will miss the 2017 season, which includes the World Championships in London.