Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League series ends with send-off from Darren Lehmann

Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League campaign has ended with semi-final defeat, a hamstring injury - and a send-off from Darren Lehmann.

Australia coach Lehmann wasted no time with a withering assessment of Pietersen's performance over the past month, advising Melbourne Stars to 'move him on' after they lost to Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at the WACA.

Former England batsman Pietersen could make only five from 10 balls before falling to the hosts' rampaging left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johhnson as the Stars' 136 for eight proved an inadequate total.

After Pietersen had also limped off with a sore hamstring during the run chase, Lehmann voiced his damning conclusion on Twitter.

He wrote: "@KP24 @tensporttv @BBL time for stars to move KP on, spent too much money on him and didn't win. Don't want to listen to his excuses any more."

Pietersen finished the BBL season with 268 runs at an average of 38.28 in eight matches.

He did not respond directly to Lehmann's remarks, preferring instead to send a message to Stars supporters in which he also voiced gratitude for those who have backed his efforts to combat illegal poaching of rhinos in his native South Africa.

Pietersen began by voicing his disappointment at the Stars' elimination.

He tweeted: "Gutted with this eve! Sorry @StarsBBL fans! But, the support throughout AUS for #SavingRhinos, I cannot thank you enough! Lots of love! KP"