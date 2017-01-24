Leeds chief executive Hetherington dismisses claim that Segeyaro is a free agent

Leeds are preparing for a court battle with former player James Segeyaro after chief executive Gary Hetherington dismissed a claim that he is a free agent.

The Rhinos are demanding a £250,000 transfer fee for the former Penrith hooker after he walked out on them with two years left on his contract.

Segeyaro's manager Sam Ayoub has told Australian media that the contract was not valid amid rumours the player is close to agreeing a move to NRL champions Cronulla for 2017.

However, Hetherington told Press Association Sport: "We have a bona fide contract that is currently lodged with the RFL. If they want to go through the courts, that's their prerogative."

Hetherington says Segeyaro signed a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined the club from the Panthers last June, with a get-out clause to opt out on or before September 30, a deadline which passed with the player apparently happy to stay.

Segeyaro was an instant hit with the 2015 champions, helping them to nine wins from their last 10 matches of the season to preserve their Super League status, but he underwent a change of heart while back in Sydney and failed to report for pre-season training earlier this month.

Leeds signed a replacement hooker in Matt Parcell and slapped a £250,000 transfer fee on Segeyaro.

"He terminated that contract by failing to return to the club but he remains on our register and on the transfer list," Hetherington added.

"We have had no request from Cronulla and the NRL have confirmed that while ever he is registered with the RFL he cannot be registered with them."