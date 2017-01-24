Luis Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga after only seven months

Leicester have sold Luis Hernandez to Malaga after just seven months at the club.

The 27-year-old returns to Spain for around £1.75million after only joining the Foxes on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon last summer.

Defender Hernandez made just four Premier League appearances for the champions but played in four of their six Champions League group games.

A Foxes statement read: "The club thanks Luis for his contribution during his time at Leicester City Football Club and wishes him all the very best for the future."

Boss Claudio Ranieri confirmed last week Hernandez was in Malaga to tie up a deal having given him his permission to leave.

Hernandez joins Jeff Schlupp, who has joined Crystal Palace, in exiting the King Power Stadium this window but the club are standing firm over the future of Leonardo Ulloa, despite the striker's desire to leave.

Ulloa handed in a transfer request last week with Alaves making a bid but it falls well short of Leicester's valuation of their one-time record signing.

The forward joined from Brighton in 2014 for £8million but has started just one league game this season. He has been unhappy with his lack of action and not being rewarded with a new contract having helped them beat relegation in 2015 and win the title last year.

Meanwhile, Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez are due to return to Leicester this week after Algeria were knocked out of the African Nations Cup.