Root fit for England's opening Twenty20 with India but injury rules Willey out

Joe Root is fit to play in England's first Twenty20 against India but seamer David Willey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Root sat out England's five-run win in the final one-day international in Kolkata with a minor complaint but is ready to return at Kanpur.

Willey damaged his left shoulder bowling in that match and - while scans have shown no significant damage - Thursday's match will come too early for the all-rounder.

Root's return could come at the expense of his county team-mate Jonny Bairstow, who scored 56 deputising at Eden Gardens, while T20 specialist Tymal Mills is primed to take the place of fellow left-armer Willey.

Captain Eoin Morgan said: "Joe has recovered really well, it was just a niggle and a risk we didn't feel we needed to take given it was a bit of a dead rubber. It was also a good opportunity for the guys who've sat on the sideline to show the form they're in. Joe is fit for this game.

"David flew in yesterday, missed practice in the morning and he won't be fit for selection.

"Nothing serious showed up on the scan, which is a huge positive because initially it looked quite painful, but he won't be fit for tomorrow's game."