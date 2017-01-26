Task force will put the credibility of all European records under the spotlight

European Athletics has set up a task force to examine whether all European records are "100 per cent believable and credible".

EA president Svein Arne Hansen, who used to run Oslo's famous Bislett Games, is on a mission to restore integrity to a sport beset by the recent Russian doping scandal.

There are 15 European indoor and outdoor records in athletics, currently listed on the governing body's website, which belong to Russians.

In addition, there are 14 records held by athletes from East Germany, a country that operated an extensive state-sponsored doping programme of its own prior to its reunification with West Germany in 1990.

Hansen told the EA's website: "Claiming a European record - after being crowned European champion - is the pinnacle of our sport in Europe.

"The holders of these records should be aspirational heroes whose performances are respected and recognised as beyond question by their fellow athletes and the fans of our sport.

"They should be 100 per cent believable and credible. However, there is a view that this is currently not the case with some of the performances on the European record list, and so I have ordered this review."

Canadian law professor Richard McLaren concluded an investigation in December, on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which brought to light the extent of the state-run doping programme in Russia.

McLaren found evidence that over 1,000 Russian athletes, in more than 30 Olympic and Paralympic sports, were involved in a doping conspiracy which began at least as early as 2011 and ran until 2015.

And Hansen, who recently produced a 20-page report called "Delivering Change", is determined to help maintain athletics' credibility.

Hansen added: "I have been in regular contact with IAAF president Sebastian Coe on this matter and the IAAF will monitor this work closely before deciding on any actions at the world level."

The seven-person task force will be led by Pierce O'Callaghan, head of operations for London 2017, and will report its findings by September 2017.