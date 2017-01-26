Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino visits Ryan Mason in hospital

Mauricio Pochettino went to visit Ryan Mason in hospital on Thursday as the former Tottenham midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

The 25-year-old, who signed for Hull in the summer, is currently at St Mary's Hospital in London after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill in the first half of the Tigers' defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Hull have since released a statement to say Mason is making "excellent progress" and, while Spurs were warm-weather training in Barcelona when the injury occurred, they were quick to get in touch with their former player.

"The squad sent a video from Barcelona to him, he is a special player for us and to me personally, he grew up here at Tottenham, he is a person that we love," Pochettino said.

"We were in Barcelona on Sunday watching the game and saw live the situation. We have kept in touch with his family, his fiancee and it was a difficult moment.

"We were very worried about the action and like all of the people that know him, it was hard and was difficult.

"The good thing now is he is recovering well and has made a lot of progress, we will go after the press conference to visit him and see how he is doing."

Pochettino said he planned to visit Mason with his assistant Jesus Perez and Tottenham's academy manager John McDermott, and believes the England international can return just as strong despite the huge setback.

"It was impossible (to go before), we arrived yesterday very, very late from Barcelona but now we have the opportunity to go and it will be fantastic to see him," he said.

"Some players may go, I didn't ask. I'm sure some of the players are in touch with him and his family.

"I am in contact with his family and all the staff too, I know he is making some progress and is much better.

"He walks a little bit but now we will see him for one hour, two hours and it is important to know how he is and share some time with him. It will be fantastic for him and for us to try and encourage him.

"He is very strong. He is a player who is strong in his mind, his mentality and his personality.

"He has suffered a lot of injuries in the past and I'm sure he can recover as soon as possible. He is strong and has people around, family, that help him and of course us, to try and push him to recover as soon as possible."