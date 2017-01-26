Williams sisters prepare to renew rivalry in Australian Open final

Venus Williams admits she will be up against the fiercest competitor in the game when she faces her sister Serena in the Australian Open final.

Venus and Serena will meet for the 28th time on Saturday and in their ninth major final as the game's most successful siblings do battle for the first grand slam title of the year.

The stakes are high for Serena, who stands just one win away from an Open era record 23rd grand slam title, moving her clear of Steffi Graf and one short of Margaret Court's all-time best 24.

For Venus, however, the title match is her first at a major tournament in eight years and, at 36, makes her the oldest woman to reach a grand slam final since a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.

Serena is the clear favourite, however. She has won seven of their last eight match-ups and has been ruthless so far in Melbourne, yet to drop a set and poised to claim her seventh Australian Open crown.

"When I'm playing on the court with her, I think I'm playing the best competitor in the game," Venus said.

"But I don't think I'm chump change either. I can compete against any odds. No matter what, I get out there and I compete.

"So it's two players who really, really can compete - then also they can play tennis.

"It won't be an easy match. I know that it won't be easy. You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box.

"This opponent is your sister, and she's super awesome. It's wonderful."

Venus last made a grand slam final at Wimbledon in 2009 and is the oldest entrant into the singles draw at Melbourne Park.

Expectations were low after she withdrew from a tournament in Auckland earlier this month through injury but Venus insists she has never stopped believing in her ability to challenge again.

"Not at all," Venus said. "Even the matches I'm not winning, I'm still in control nearly of every match that I have the opportunity to play in.

"It's on my racket, always putting myself in a position to be where I need to be.

"Clearly these matches are challenging, physically, mentally, all of that. It's a challenge, but I'm up for the challenge.

"If I'm here, that's why I'm here. I'm not just here to hang out halfway around the world. This is a long way to come for a hang-out session."

Venus showed her stamina by coming from a set down to beat the in-form Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-3 on Thursday.

Vandeweghe had knocked out Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza en route to the last four but Venus was too strong for her fellow American and too clinical in the pressure moments.

Asked what she needs to do to win the final, Venus said: "Honestly, I probably just need to continue playing like I'm playing.

"I haven't played badly. I lost a set today. I was not happy about it but my opponent deserved that set.

"So what else could I do? Try to get the next two. I will try to do the same again on Saturday."

If Venus could add another upset to an already shock-filled tournament, she would also snatch her sister's 2015 record as the oldest Australian Open champion.

"It would be beautiful," Venus said. "I have to earn it, it's not a given.

"I'm going to do what I can to earn it. I'm not thinking about, 'Oh, what would it be like to win?' I'm thinking about, 'What do I have to do to earn that?'

"That's my mentality right now. I'm so excited after that last match but my mind changes over quickly into what's at stake next, so that's where I am."

Serena enjoyed an altogether more comfortable passage as she beat surprise semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1.

"It is definitely, 100 per cent, the best-case scenario that I could have ever dreamt of," Serena said on facing her sister.

"I don't need any motivation to win. I just need to step out on the court."