Lee Selby is lining up Carl Frampton fight at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

Lee Selby feels the road to a world title unification fight with Carl Frampton should end at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Welshman Selby defends his IBF featherweight crown against Argentine Jonathan Barros on the undercard of Frampton's WBA title defence in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Frampton's keenly-anticipated rematch with Leo Santa Cruz tops the bill at the MGM Grand and the two Britons - as long as they can both win - look to be on a collision course.

Northern Irishman Frampton is keen for a unification fight to be staged at Belfast's Windsor Park, but Selby told Press Association Sport: "If it does happen I'd like it to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"That's the dream and, i f Carl and myself both win in Vegas and look good, then the fans will demand the fight.

"He's talking about Windsor Park but I think it's a bigger fight than that - it could be 40,000 at the Principality."

Selby makes his third title defence against former WBA featherweight champion Barros, who has lost only four times in a 13-year 46-fight professional career.

Barry boxer Selby turns 30 in a few weeks' time, and says he is not overawed by the prospect of fighting amid Las Vegas' bright lights.

"This is a chance to raise my profile," Selby said.

"But I've been to Floyd Mayweather fights at the MGM Grand before and I've trained out there on several occasions, so it shouldn't be too new to me."