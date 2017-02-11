Wales could revert to contingency plan if injuries rule out North or Biggar

Wales might have to activate a contingency plan ahead of their RBS 6 Nations clash against England in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wing George North has spent this week battling for full fitness after suffering a leg injury during last weekend's 33-7 victory over Italy in Rome.

North and fly-half Dan Biggar, who took a blow to his ribs at Stadio Olimpico and was forced off at half-time, were both named in Wales' starting line-up on Thursday.

But Wales do not need to finalise their team until Saturday afternoon, with 44 times capped Alex Cuthbert understood to be on red alert as a potential replacement for North.

Asked on Friday about North's chances, Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde said: "I can't go into 50/50s or 60/40s, or whatever. All I can do is rely on what the medics are telling me.

"They (Biggar and North) have done everything asked of them up until now, and it's obviously a close call because we are leaving it late.

"Obviously, we have got contingency plans in place. We've got Steff Evans and Alex Cuthbert with the squad as well.

"Everybody has got their heads on psychologically. Everyone is making sure they are preparing the best they can, ticking off everything they need to cover."

The loss of North, who has scored 28 tries in 66 Tests, would be a major blow as Wales target a first Six Nations victory over England since 2013.

On that occasion, Cuthbert scored two tries during a record 30-3 triumph that destroyed England's Grand Slam hopes and ended with Wales winning the title on points difference.

But North is a proven world-class operator capable of opening up the best defences, and Wales will miss his game-breaking ability should he be sidelined.

Asked about the traditional Wales versus England rivalry ahead of the countries' 130th meeting, former Wales forward McBryde added: "We are neighbours, aren't we? I have got two English brothers-in-law.

"It is that English-Welsh rivalry, and wanting to get the better of your neighbour. It's as simple as that."

Wales currently show just two changes from the side that beat Italy, with props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis both handed starts after impressing off the bench at Stadio Olimpico.

"I thought we scrummaged very well last week," McBryde added.

"Our dominance grew as the game wore on. We've worked hard on our reputation as a scrummaging unit, and we will rely on that."