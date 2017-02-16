Jo-Wilfried Tsonga eases into second round in Rotterdam

Sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in straight sets to ease into the second round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

Tsonga broke his opponent three times and did not face a single break point on his own serve as he wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win in just over one hour.

Also in second round action, Martin Klizan beat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-1, and Pierre-Hugues Herbet beat fellow qualifier Evgeny Sonskoy 6-2 7-6 (4).

Second seed Dominic Thiem survived the loss of the first set to win his first round match against Germany's Alexander Averev 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Also in the first round, there were wins for third seed David Goffin, fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov and French veteran Richard Gasquet.

Number one seed Kei Nishikori overcame a scare to progress to the last eight of the Argentina Open.

The world number five dropped the first set to home hope Diego Schwartzman in Buenos Aires but recovered to record a 5-7 6-2 6-2 victory.

Nishikori will face Joao Sousa in the last eight after the sixth seed overcame Federico Delbonis 7-5 6-3.

Fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta beat qualifier Alessandro Giannessi to set up a quarter-final meeting with fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who prevailed after Leonardo Mayer had to retire in the deciding set.

Eighth seed Paolo Lorenzi suffered a first-round exit, with the Italian losing 6-3 6-3 to Gerald Melzer.

Third seed Sam Querrey is out of the Memphis Open.

The world number 29 was beaten 6-3 6-1 by fellow American Ryan Harrison in a second-round clash that lasted just 54 minutes.

John Isner had to come from a set down to make the last eight.

The second seed overcame Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 6-3 6-4 to set up an all-American quarter-final against Donald Young.

Damir Dzumhur knocked out seventh seed Steve Darcis in straight sets while Mikhail Kukushkin and Nikoloz Basilashvili prevailed in the day's two first-round matches.