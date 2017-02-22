Sergio Aguero 'gets on very well' with Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero insisted his relationship with Pep Guardiola was strong as he restated his commitment to Manchester City after spearheading their stunning comeback against Monaco.

The Argentinian grabbed two goals as City twice came from behind to beat the Ligue 1 leaders 5-3 in a sensational Champions League clash on Tuesday.

It was a welcome return to form for the 28-year-old, who is back leading the City attack following injury to impressive new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero briefly lost his place to Jesus, raising questions over how he fitted into manager Guardiola's plans and whether he had a long-term future at the club.

Speculation over Aguero's future has recurred throughout the season but all parties have repeatedly expressed desire for the striker, who is contracted until 2020, to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked about Guardiola, Aguero said: "The truth is we get on very well.

"What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more. He's always asking me for more, more, more. Obviously it's a sacrifice I have to make, that we all have to make, and fortunately tonight it worked and we'll see if it keeps working in the next game."

On his future, he added: "I've always said I want to be here at the club, I've always said that at the end of the season it won't be my decision.

"The truth is that with these things it's the club that handles everything, and obviously it's always my intention to stay."

Aguero's double strike took his tally for the season to 20 and perhaps made a point to Guardiola after he was forced to settle for a substitute's role in three successive games recently.

But Aguero said: "The truth is that those things are for the manager to decide. The only thing I can do is keep fighting to be able to play.

"Fortunately he counted on me, now I have to help the team and show what I can do."

City will now be favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals but after such an open first leg against Monaco, their last-16 tie is not yet over.

Aguero said: "It's not over but it's important that we're two goals up. If it was one obviously it would be more complicated."