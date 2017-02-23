Hull KR and Salford fined for crowd disturbance at Million Pound Game

Hull KR and Salford have both been fined for the crowd disturbance that marred the end of the Million Pound Game in October.

Fans from both clubs invaded the pitch at the Lightstream Stadium at the end of 80 minutes and again after golden-point extra-time following the Red Devils' dramatic 19-18 win over Rovers that preserved their Super League status and condemned their opponents to relegation.

There were ugly scenes as fighting broke out and stewards attempted to control the melee before police flooded onto the field and restrained the culprits.

Following a comprehensive investigation, including liaising with the police, the Rugby Football League has imposed a fine of £25,000 - £20,000 of it suspended - on Hull KR after finding them guilty of breaking ground safety rules and failing to control their supporters.

Salford were fined £10,000 - £7,500 of it suspended - and ordered to pay an additional £3,000 which was hanging over them following crowd trouble at Huddersfield last Easter Monday.

Salford chief executive Ian Blease said: "We accept the fine from the RFL and are committed to working with them going forwards to ensure that the sport retains its reputation as a family game.

"There is absolutely no place in rugby league for crowd trouble and as a club we will not tolerate incidents such as this. I would also like to go on record to thank the majority of our supporters who are a credit to Salford week in, week out."