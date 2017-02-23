Johnny Sexton to start for Ireland in Six Nations clash with France

Johnny Sexton has fought off Paddy Jackson's challenge to start Ireland's RBS 6 Nations clash with France in Dublin on Saturday.

Sexton has been sidelined with calf trouble since Leinster's 24-24 European draw in Castres on January 20, but will now slot straight back in at fly-half for Ireland this weekend.

Skills coach Richie Murphy this week insisted Sexton had no "divine right" to selection, but boss Joe Schmidt has still drafted the British and Irish Lions star straight back into his starting line-up.

Sexton has not featured for Ireland since the autumn defeat to New Zealand in Dublin, and has clocked up just 130 minutes for Leinster since November.

Ulster fly-half Jackson has impressed in Sexton's many recent absences, notably in Ireland's summer tour to South Africa. But Sexton's return to full fitness has led to his immediate recall, as expected.

Ireland have made three changes from the side which overwhelmed Italy 63-10 in Rome on Saturday, February 11.

Jack McGrath slots back in to start at prop with Cian Healy dropping back to the bench, with captain Rory Best also back in the front row after missing the Italy win through a stomach bug.

Wing Andrew Trimble takes a seat on the bench after a groin injury, while Iain Henderson will also cover lock from the replacements.

Sexton can expect just the latest in a string of physical onslaughts from the French, who love nothing more than targeting Ireland's linchpin playmaker.

Sexton was knocked unconscious but scored two tries when Ireland edged out France 22-20 in Dublin in 2014 to land the Six Nations title in Brian O'Driscoll's final ever Test match.

The Leinster fly-half then suffered a nasty black eye amid a host of clashes with bullocking centre Mathieu Bastareaud when Ireland saw off France 18-11 in Dublin in the 2015 Six Nations.

The French made a big play of targeting Sexton ahead of the World Cup 2015 clash with Ireland, only for Schmidt's men to emerge victorious 24-9 in Cardiff.

Ireland boss Schmidt has backed Sexton to cope with the physical challenge of facing the French after a month on the sidelines.

"It was a call like any other, we debated it and we do believe we get a good balance with having both players available," said Schmidt of the selection call on starting Sexton ahead of Jackson.

"It's very hard to come into a side and come off the bench when you haven't played.

"So starting the match has allowed Johnny a bit more training time with the team this week.

"It's a balance, and I think on Saturday based on how things have gone in the past we'll probably see both players in some positions in some stage of the game.

"He's done a lot of conditioning in the period of his injury, and fitness is never really an issue for Johnny, it's just making sure he's fully fit.

"And he is. He trained well today and fully on Tuesday. He's highly motivated to get into the game on Saturday."