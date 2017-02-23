Olympian Max Whitlock reveals the Queen is a fan of gymnastics

The Queen loves watching gymnastics, according to Olympic star Max Whitlock who was appointed an MBE for his services to the sport.

Whitlock, the winner of Britain's first Olympic gymnastics gold medal, made history when he won gold in Rio on the floor, doubling his tally less than two hours later with victory on the pommel.

The 24-year-old's success was recognised by the Queen at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace, where it emerged that she is a fan of the sport.

Whitlock said being presented with his award by the Queen was "pretty special".

He told the Press Association: "She was really nice. She basically said she loved watching the gymnastics because the stuff that we do doesn't seem possible, which was really nice."

Whitlock said it was "pretty cool" to hear the Queen say she likes the sport.

The gymnast said that after London 2012 he set himself targets, and "wanted to make history", adding that it was "incredible" to do just that at the Olympic Games.

"I wanted to go in there with the potential to try and win a gold, but to actually do it, and do it twice ... I still feel in a bit of a weird place. It feels surreal," he said.

Reflecting on his experience, he said: "It's been a really good journey, and the MBE actually tops it off. It finished that year off. A massive, massive bonus."

Whitlock is getting married to his fiancee Leah Hickton in July so the couple are in the middle of wedding plans.

"There's a lot of things to sort still. But we're getting closer and closer each day, so it's getting more and more exciting the more things we do, it's starting to feel more real," he said.

The pair are considering a gymnastics-inspired cake topper for their wedding cake.

Meanwhile, appointed MBEs for services to rowing were Lauren Rowles who won gold in the double sculls at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, and Daniel Brown, James Fox and Oliver James, who won gold as part of the mixed coxed four.