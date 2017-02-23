Wayne Rooney's agent in China as speculation mounts over future
Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is in China as speculation over the Manchester United captain's future continues.
Momentum is building over the 31-year-old leaving Old Trafford, with the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League a tantalising prospect.
Press Association Sport understands Rooney's agent Stretford is currently in China, although it remains unlikely that any move would be complete before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.