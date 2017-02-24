Celtic fined by UEFA over crowd trouble against Manchester City

Celtic have been fined 19,000 euros (£16,051) by UEFA owing to the conduct of some of their fans during the Champions League defeat at Manchester City in December.

The governing body announced the sanctions on Friday morning, saying the charges were related to the setting-off of fireworks in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Celtic drew the December 6 clash 1-1 but failed to qualify from the group they shared with City, Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach.