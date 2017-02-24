facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Celtic fined by UEFA over crowd trouble against Manchester City

Celtic have been fined 19,000 euros (£16,051) by UEFA owing to the conduct of some of their fans during the Champions League defeat at Manchester City in December.

Celtic have been fined after a game at Manchester City
Celtic have been fined after a game at Manchester City

The governing body announced the sanctions on Friday morning, saying the charges were related to the setting-off of fireworks in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Celtic drew the December 6 clash 1-1 but failed to qualify from the group they shared with City, Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach.