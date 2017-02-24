Fernando Alonso reveals Mercedes talks

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed he staged talks with Mercedes over the possibility of replacing Nico Rosberg.

The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles with Renault more than one decade ago, is entering the final year of his contract at McLaren.

Alonso is widely regarded as one of the best drivers in the history of the sport, but he has not been on the podium since he joined McLaren for a second time in 2015 following the British team's demise.

And a move to Mercedes would have renewed the explosive rivalry Alonso shared with Lewis Hamilton which led to the Spaniard leaving the team after just one season.

Rosberg stunned the sporting world after he announced his retirment just five days following his title triumph.

"When Rosberg retired there were a couple of days that I had some conversations and phone calls which arrived to me," Alonso said.

"Let's say that Mercedes, after the surprise of Rosberg, had to do a little check of everyone which is understandable.

"It was nothing really strange, or nothing really deep into the conversations or for the possibilities. It was just a round check that they did with everyone and probably I was one of them to hear my situation.

"But my situation was very clear. I have this year at McLaren-Honda, I am happy here, and that there was no point to talk anymore for any possibility."

Mercedes, who unveiled the car they hope will continue to be the dominant force in Formula One at Silverstone on Thursday, opted to sign Valtteri Bottas from Williams.

While the 27-year-old Finnish driver is highly rated, he could be viewed as a safe choice and certainly does not come with the same blockbuster appeal as Alonso. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, also in the final year of his contract, was another mooted to fill Rosberg's shoes.

Alonso has endured a disappointing time at McLaren since he quit Ferrari to rejoin the British team. And while is hopeful, if not entirely optimistic, that McLaren will be back battling at the front this season, he admitted he will assess his own future after the summer break in August.

"For the future we will see," Alonso, a 32-time race winner added. "Until August or September there is no point talking about anything because I will be fully concentrated in this year's championship. Maybe we will find out that a new team is dominating Formula One with these new regulations.

"I want to be a world champion and that is what I train for. I have been running and biking at minus 10 degrees in the middle of the snow for the last month.

"Normally I head to Australia for the first race and arrive on Monday or Tuesday. This year I will go on Friday. I am 100 per cent committed to win."

Alonso and his new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne - hired to replace Jenson Button following his retirement - took the wraps off their new McLaren at the team's Woking headquarters on Friday.

The McLaren - the first since long-serving chairman Ron Dennis left the team - is predominantly orange in colour, a throwback to their formative years in the sport.