Survey finds British public prefers better grassroots facilities to more medals

Three in four Britons would rather spend government money on improving grassroots sport than chasing Olympic and Paralympic medals, according to a survey conducted by Pro Bono Economics.

Carried out earlier this month, the online YouGov poll of 2,001 adults found that fewer than one in 20 believe funding agency UK Sport's policy of "more medals and more medallists" should be the main priority.

Britain's athletes finished second in the Olympic and Paralympic medal tables in Rio last year - a testament to the power of National Lottery funding and UK Sport's "no compromise" approach to picking winners.

But criticism of this singular focus on winning medals is growing, as 20 years of improving fortunes in elite competition has failed to translate into a transformation of grassroots sport and general health and fitness.

The issue of where public sports funding in Britain should be directed will be addressed in a Pro Bono Economics debate at London's Royal Institute on Friday, with Paralympic great Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper and economics professor Diane Coyle taking part.

In a press release, Grey Thompson said: "W e like to think we are a nation that loves sport but perhaps we are more of a nation who loves watching sport.

"We know there is a disconnect between elite sport and participation. Currently, inactivity costs the nation £20 billion a year, so this is not something we can keep putting off.

"Unless we look more creatively about how we engage everyone in physical activity, we may win medals but we will be bottom of the league table on health and well-being."

Instead of prioritising Olympic golds, the survey found nearly one in five would prefer to see money channelled into improving and subsidising facilities, with one in seven saying new sites to compensate for the sell-off of playing fields should be found, and similar numbers backing grassroots initiatives and more sport in schools.

In contrast, only one in 14 said they had been inspired by the Olympics to take up a sport, with the vast majority saying it was because they were not interested in the Olympics, they were too busy, it was too expensive or there were no facilities near them.

This comes in the same week UK Sport confirmed it would not be funding seven sports with medal prospects in Tokyo 2020, including badminton, table tennis and wheelchair rugby. The agency, however, is putting £550million into elite sport over the next four years, the same amount it invested in the build-up to Rio.

Kuper said: " These findings support my theory that Britain really has got sport upside down. Why spend billions on an Olympics when few kids in the country have the facilities to play judo, fencing or equestrianism anywhere near their homes?

"In many neighbourhoods it's hard even to find a decent football field. The sell-off of school playing fields in the Thatcher/Major years did terrible damage to British sport."

When questioned by reporters on Monday, UK Sport chairman Rod Carr and chief executive Liz Nicholl defended the agency's approach and remit.

Grassroots sport is the responsibility of the national sports councils, with Sport England investing about £250million a year into coaching, events, facilities and general fitness initiatives.

Nicholl said: "I hear time and time again that how many people still remember those special days of London 2012 and how many people actually didn't think Rio would have the same impact and it has had the same impact.

"It's the quantum of medals and the quality of those medals across a wide range of sports that is something that is considered by a lot of people to be something very significant, and it shines a light on something that Great Britain is, frankly, great at."

Carr agreed, adding: " I believe this makes a difference to the national morale."