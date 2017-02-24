The curse of a title-winning manager a risk Antonio Conte is willing to take

Antonio Conte is ready to "risk" his job if Chelsea win the Premier League title.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester on Thursday night after winning the 2015-16 title, while Jose Mourinho left Chelsea in December 2015, seven months after winning the Premier League.

Conte's Chelsea are eight points clear entering this weekend's fixtures and play at home to Swansea on Saturday.

Conte, Mourinho's permanent successor who started his job last July, said: "First of all I think that it's important to finish this season in the best way and if we are able to reach this dream - for me, for the players - I'm ready to face this risk.

"There are 13 games until the end of the season and we want to stay at the top of the table. It won't be easy, but I'm ready to take this risk (if it) means we won the league."

Conte laughed off the prospect of being sacked, as he did earlier in this season before Chelsea won 13 successive Premier League games to take pole position in the title race.

"If you remember very well I was already sacked this season with the bookmakers," Conte added.

"I was lucky to keep the right concentration and to continue the work."