Wayne Rooney ends speculation over future for the time being

Wayne Rooney has put speculation about his future to rest - for this week at least - by announcing he will stay at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old England captain had been strongly linked with a move to the riches of the Chinese Super League - with his agent Paul Stretford travelling to the Far East to explore possible options - but on Thursday Rooney announced he would remain at Old Trafford.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, Rooney said: "Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it."

What the statement did not do was put a time-frame on how long he sees himself staying at the club he has played for since the age of 18.

This season's lack of game time had led the United skipper to consider his options, and a summer exit could yet be on the cards.

Talk about Rooney's future has dominated the agenda this week, especially after United boss Jose Mourinho fuelled speculation rather than extinguish it.

"You'll have to ask him," Mourinho said in Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Europa League match in St Etienne when asked about Rooney's future. "You have to ask him.

"Of course I can't guarantee (he will be here). I can't guarantee that I'm here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?

"What I can guarantee is that if Wayne one day leaves the club it is not because I want him to leave the club. That's the only thing I can guarantee.

"I would never push - or try to push - a legend of this club to another destiny.

"So you have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or if he sees himself moving.

"It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him."