England hit formidable total in warm-up match with Eoin Morgan top-scoring

Eoin Morgan top-scored with 95 as England began their tour of the West Indies by piling up 379 for eight against the UWI Vice-Chancellor's XI at Warner Park.

Morgan, like Jason Roy (79) and Joe Root (71) before him, failed to cash in three figures - but his six fours and six sixes still helped to set inexperienced hosts a daunting target in the first of two warm-up matches.

England even appeared to be threatening List A world-record territory when they raced to 239 for two in 30 overs, but on a pitch increasingly favouring the left-arm spin of Khary Pierre they were unable to sustain that run rate despite some late hitting from Ben Stokes (61) and Liam Dawson.

From the outset, they took toll of this venue's modest playing dimensions.

Roy set the tone when he was under way with a pull for four off Keon Harding from the first ball of the match, and by the time he was done less than an hour later he had put England on course for a mammoth total.

His opening partner Sam Billings fell to an outstanding, diving catch at point by Cassius Burton off Jermaine Levy (four for 100).

But Roy had already climbed into a series of crunching back-foot fours and big hits down the ground off the pace bowlers.

He went on to dominate a stand of 71 with number three Root, and had 12 fours and three sixes from just 43 balls when he demonstrated - not for the first time - that his liking for spin is not quite so all-consuming, this time poking a simple catch straight back to Pierre.

Root and Morgan took few risks and were in no obvious hurry, yet still picked off the boundaries throughout their third-wicket partnership of 126 in just under 17 overs.

England's new Test captain was dropped at cover by Tagenarine Chanderpaul off Burton on 64 and seemed set for a century until he dragged a drive at Levy low into the hands of midwicket.

He had hit five fours and two pulled sixes - before his departure brought a lull, and the first maiden of the match in the 34th over as Stokes settled himself against Burton's leg-breaks.

Pierre returned to have Morgan lbw pushing forward, and Jos Buttler edged an attempted drive at a wide one from Levy on to his stumps to go for just a single.

England therefore stalled on a flaky surface, until Stokes began to put his foot down.

He was dropped on 18 and 36 - when one big hit to long-off and a second to long-on were both parried for sixes - on his way to a 47-ball 50 in a stand of 68 with Dawson.