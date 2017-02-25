Gavin McDonnell misses out on joining twin Jamie as a world champion

Gavin McDonnell was denied the opportunity to create history as he was defeated by Rey Vargas in their WBC World Super-Bantamweight title fight.

Victory for the previously undefeated Doncaster fighter would have seen him and his brother Jamie - the WBA Bantamweight holder - become the first British twins to be world champions simultaneously.

The 30-year-old went the distance at the Hull Ice Arena but his fir st w orld title bout ultimately ended in disappointment after he was beaten on points by his Mexican opponent.

Vargas, 26, landed the cleaner shots throughout Saturday's fight, producing a confident performance to claim the vacant belt.

Despite the setback, McDonnell is confident he will one day become a world champion.

"My feet were a little bit slow and I just couldn't pin him. I was a little bit too eager at times and credit to Rey, he beat me fair and square," McDonnell told Sky Sports.

"I gave it everything and I just hope everyone enjoyed it. I feel as though I've left everybody down. The support's been fantastic, my first time topping the bill and I just fell short this time.

"I've gone the distance there with a great fighter and I've shown I belong at the level, I just need to start tweaking things. No doubt I'll be a world champion, it's just a few more fights to get another crack."