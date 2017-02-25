Steven Finn given opportunity to stake a claim for England in West Indies opener

England gave an opportunity to Steven Finn to stake a claim at the start of their brief tour of the West Indies in the opening match against the UWI Vice-Chancellor's XI.

But Finn, brought into this squad following David Willey's shoulder injury, had to wait for his chance with the ball after England's hosts put them in to bat on a sunny morning.

Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were the men to miss out in this first of two List A fixtures in three days at Warner Park.

But captain Eoin Morgan has already made clear all 14 squad members will be involved at least once, either on Saturday or Monday against the WICB President's XI.