Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao announce April 23 bout

Amir Khan will fight Manny Pacquiao on April 23 in a "super fight" both men have announced on Twitter.

After the pair revealed earlier this week that negotiations were ongoing over a potential bout, a date has now been agreed, though no venue has been announced.

Pacquiao, 38, tweeted: "Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted."

And Khan posted: "My team an I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd."

There were reports earlier this week that a verbal agreement was in place for Pacquiao-Khan to take place in either Bolton or Manchester. The United Arab Emirates has been suggested as the likeliest location, but there has been no confirmation.

Pacquiao continues to be trained by Freddie Roach but Khan left the American in September 2012 and is now under the tutelage of Virgil Hunter.