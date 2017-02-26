Scotland flanker John Hardie to miss remainder of Six Nations with knee injury

Scotland have suffered another injury blow to their RBS 6 Nations campaign after it was confirmed John Hardie will miss the Dark Blues' final two games of the Championship.

Saturday's 29-13 win over Wales at Murrayfield means Vern Cotter's side will travel to England in two weeks' time looking to claim their first Triple Crown in 27 years.

But having already lost skipper Greig Laidlaw and loose forward Josh Strauss for the remainder of the competition, they will now have to take on Eddie Jones' rampant England side without another of their influential back-rowers.

Edinburgh flanker Hardie lasted less than half an hour against Wales before a knee injury saw him replaced by club-mate Hamish Watson.

And it has now been confirmed that the knock will not heal in time for Hardie to face England, or Italy, next month.

A Scottish Rugby Union spokesman said: "An MRI scan after the game confirmed the player damaged his medial collateral ligament and is expected to be out for several weeks. He will take no further part in the championship."

Wing Tommy Seymour sustained a blow to the ribs while scoring Scotland's first try but was fine to continue and is not considered a concern going forward.