Jermaine McGillvary reveals injury but hopes for big year with England

England international Jermaine McGillvary scored Huddersfield's match-winning try against Wakefield last Friday despite a torn quad, he has revealed.

The Giants winger sustained the tear early in the match but stayed on the pitch and raced onto a kick from Danny Brough nine minutes from the end to seal a 24-16 victory in round two of the Betfred Super League.

"I went for a scan last night and it's a grade two quad tear," McGillvary said. "I should be back within three to six weeks.

"I did the same injury last year, although not in the same place, and this doesn't seem as bad, so I'm optimistic it will be sooner rather than later. "

McGillvary, who has scored four tries in his club's first matches of the season, admits he probably made the injury worse by playing on.

"It wouldn't have helped," he said. "I did it about 10 minutes in. It was pretty painful but there was no-one on the bench and I thought I could still do a job rather than putting someone in a difficult position on the wing. There was no out-and-out winger.

"I'm one of the senior players so I need to set a good example, especially playing outside some young lads. I didn't want to complain too much and whinge.

"For the try, luckily Broughy saw me when he made his break and I just ran as fast as I could. I probably wasn't the fastest but I got there in the end."

McGillvary, who was Super League's leading tryscorer in 2015, is confident he will be restored to full fitness in time for England's mid-season international against Samoa in May.

He scored tries in all four of England's autumn internationals in 2016 and is among a 30-strong elite performance squad chosen by England coach Wayne Bennett to prepare for the Test against Samoa and the end-of-year World Cup.

"I'll definitely be fit and available," McGillvary said after the first of six scheduled training sessions under England assistant coaches Paul Anderson and Paul Sculthorpe at Hopwood Hall College near Manchester .

"Obviously there's some quality wingers in here already so it's going to be a tough ask any way. But Wayne knows that I can do, what I'm capable of.

"He took me to one side last year after a training session and said 'I haven't picked you on your form this year, if I had you wouldn't be here. I picked you because I know what you can do'.

"He was brutally honest with me. He said just go out there and have fun. I think that's what I did in the Four Nations."

McGillvary and Leeds winger Ryan Hall are facing renewed competition from Wigan flier Joe Burgess, who is back in Super League after a season in the NRL and made his mark with a hat-trick of tries in the Warriors' World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla.

"Joe is a quality player," added McGillvary. "He started all the games in 2015 and he's the future of England. It's good competition, it keeps me on my toes and it keeps Hally on his toes as well.

"There are other young lads who aren't even in the squad like Tom Johnstone, Tommy Makinson and Adam Swift and Greg Minnikin and Greg Eden, all these wingers who are a lot younger than me.

"I'll just focus on myself and try to be the best I can every week for Huddersfield and see where it gets me.

"I'm probably a young 29 because I didn't come into the game until I was 18 and I didn't make my debut until I was 22 so I haven't got all these knocks and breaks that a seasoned pro who made his debut at 16 or 17 would have.

"I still feel young. But I know this is my last chance to play in a World Cup, that's definite. That's why I'm hoping for a big year personally."