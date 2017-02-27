Jordan Henderson to miss Liverpool's trip to Leicester

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of Monday's visit to Leicester with a foot problem.

Press Association Sport understands the England international was injured in training on Friday following a challenge from a team-mate.

Henderson was sent for a scan as there were initial fears he could have broken a metatarsal, which could have potentially ended his season, and that has revealed heavy bruising but no fracture.

It means he will not be in the squad at the King Power Stadium and is now a major doubt for Saturday's visit of top-four rivals Arsenal.