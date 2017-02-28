Jack Brooks signs new Yorkshire deal

Yorkshire bowler Jack Brooks has signed a new deal with the county through to the end of 2018.

The paceman swapped Northamptonshire for the White Rose in 2013 and has become one of the country's most feared quick bowlers.

He took 60 wickets in 2016 - earning him the County Championship Bowler of the Year award - having also been instrumental in Yorkshire's title wins of 2014 and 2015.

"I wasn't looking to leave and I've had a really good time since I joined a few years ago. My career has gone a lot better than I thought and it's a dream to spend another couple of years here," Brooks said.

"This will be my fifth season and I've probably played some of the best cricket of my career up here since I arrived from Northants and it's just great to extend that for another season."