Rangi Chase dropped for Castleford Tigers' clash with Leeds

Former Man of Steel Rang i Chase has been dropped by Castleford for Thursday's Super League derby with Leeds following an internal investigation.

The Tigers have not divulged any details but t he 30-year-old former England stand-off has never been far from controversy throughout his eight years in the British game.

Castleford chief executive Steve Gill said: "Rangi was part of an investigation that has been dealt with internally by the club. Neither Rangi Chase nor the Castleford Tigers will make any further comment on this issue."

Chase played for England in the 2013 World Cup after switching his allegiance from New Zealand but was axed by coach Steve McNamara on the eve of the semi-final against the Kiwis.

He was still under contract with Castleford when he joined Salford in September 2013 for a sum believed to be in the region of £115,000 but left less than halfway through his four-year deal and also cut short a stint in the Championship with Leigh.

At the time it was said Chase had left the Centurions to "pursue other options outside of rugby league" and he later spoke of his battle with depression but he rejoined Castleford last July on a short-term contract.

In September he signed a 12-month contract and has played in the Tigers' opening two matches of the season.