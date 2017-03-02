Andy Murray through to Dubai semi-finals after major scare

Andy Murray survived a major scare before seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber in a gruelling quarter-final of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

The world number one lost his first set of the tournament and saved seven match points in the second set before recovering to see off the German 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (20/18) 6-1 in little under three hours.

Following a delayed start due to rain, Murray missed several early break points before two double faults in the tiebreak swung the opening set in favour of the world number 29.

Murray recovered quickly, forcing an early break in the second set but was unable to cope with some stunning groundstrokes from Kohlschreiber, who effectively hit the Scot off the court to force a second tie-break.

The 33-year-old missed out on seven match points before Murray snatched a dramatic tiebreak 20-18 after around half an hour as Kohlschreiber hit wide.

Murray coasted through the decisive set with Kohlschreiber unable to maintain his high standard, with the top seed breaking early to establish control before sealing a place in the semi-finals.