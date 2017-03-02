Billy Vunipola could have a chance for Calcutta Cup clash

Billy Vunipola could play a role in England's RBS 6 Nations clash with Scotland after being on the brink of winning his battle with a knee injury.

Vunipola is poised to make his comeback after three months out with ligament damage when Saracens face Newcastle in the Aviva Premiership on Sunday, Press Association Sport understands.

The number eight is expected to play some part in the Kingston Park showdown, most likely as a replacement off the bench to raise the prospect of him facing Scotland on March 11.