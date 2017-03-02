Celtic 'Lisbon Lion' Tommy Gemmell dies at the age of 73

Tommy Gemmell, a member of Celtic's 'Lisbon Lions' team which won the 1967 European Cup, has died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Gemmell scored the equaliser in the final against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital almost 50 years ago, with Stevie Chalmers netting the winner after another Gemmell raid down the left flank.

Celtic said in a statement on Thursday morning: "The whole Celtic Family is mourning his passing, and everyone associated with the club sends their thoughts and prayers to his family, his fellow Lions and his many friends at this desperately sad time."

Gemmell also scored in the 1970 final when the Hoops were defeated by Dutch side Feyenoord.

Gemmell spent 10 years at Celtic between 1961 and 1971, making 418 appearances and scoring 63 goals.

He won six league titles, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups plus that European Cup triumph in 1967. Celtic's victory made them the first British club to win the competition.

Celtic's statement continued: "Tommy Gemmell is a true Celtic legend, part of the greatest side in the club's history and a man who played a pivotal role in our greatest ever triumph when, in Lisbon's Estadio Nacional, 11 men all born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park, beat Inter Milan to win the European Cup.

"The legend of the Lisbon Lions was created that night, and Tommy and his team-mates were assured their place in the pantheon of Celtic greats.

"And, like the rest of the Lions, Tommy remained humble about his incredible football achievements."

Gemmell joined Nottingham Forest in 1971 and spent two years with the east midlands club.

He spent a short time in the United States with the Miami Toros before moving on to Dundee, who he led to victory over Celtic in the 1973 League Cup final.

He retired in 1977 and then managed Dundee for three years, before two spells in charge of Albion Rovers six years apart.