Fernando Torres conscious after suffering head injury in Atletico Madrid match

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable, conscious and lucid" in hospital after suffering a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish club have announced.

Torres, a second-half replacement, collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman then crashed heavily to the turf, with his head clattering against the ground.

With players from both sides appearing very concerned by what they had seen, medical staff rushed over and Torres, who at least initially seemed to be unconscious, was subsequently taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

An Atletico statement confirmed there was positive news about the 32-year-old after he underwent tests at a local hospital.

The statement read: " Fernando Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT scan that has ruled out any alteration or traumatic injuries for the Rojiblancos forward, after the strong blow to the head he suffered in this Thursday's match at Riazor.

"The player, who is stable, conscious and lucid, had to be rushed in an ambulance after being stabilised according to the usual protocol, before being admitted to La Coruna's Modelo Hospital, where he will spend the night for observation."

Diego Simeone's side had fallen behind in the 13th minute when Florin Andone slotted in, before Antoine Griezmann equalised with a spectacular 68th-minute strike.

Atletico boss Simeone said in his post-match press conference: " Worried, nervous....those are the feelings after he suffered such a heavy blow.

"We heard the blow from the bench, we saw how he fell and we were afraid. We didn't know if that noise was Fernando's neck or not.

"They are unfortunate situations that happen in matches and we're hoping for the best for Fernando."