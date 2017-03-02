Katarina Johnson-Thompson will not compete at European Indoor Championships

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has pulled out of the European Indoor Championships in Serbia as she continues to recover from a minor hamstring strain.

The 24-year-old, who was due to compete in the long jump in Belgrade, also missed last month's indoor event in Birmingham with the problem and has withdrawn to focus her preparations on the forthcoming outdoor season.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sorry that I've had to pull out of the European Indoors. I'm healthy/happy and in full training. I just want to concentrate on the outdoor season, as originally planned.

"Shame I won't be there, as I have such fond memories of last time! But playing the long game. good luck to all of @britishathletics team