Marc Sneyd bites back with brilliant show for Hull

Mark Sneyd answered his critics with a hat-trick and a 28-point show as Hull crushed Huddersfield 48-8.

Sneyd was heavily criticised by former Black and White Garry Schofield in the week, being told he could do nothing more than kick.

He dispelled that and then some here, scoring three tries, kicking eight goals and putting in an all-round stellar show.

Huddersield's Danny Brough, needing only six points to become the ninth highest scorer of all-time, was rarely given the opportunity to surpass Lewis Jones' tally of 3,445 as the Black and Whites dominated in both attack and defence.

So it was left to Hull's kicking scrum-half Sneyd to steal the individual glory, with livewire half back partner Albert Kelly also grabbing two tries as FC claimed their second win from three games this season, while carving out their biggest victory against the Giants in the Super League era.

Hull, with Liam Watts serving the first of a four-match suspension for a dangerous throw and minus captain Gareth Ellis (neck injury), welcomed back Kelly from a one-match ban, while Ryan Brierley was left with little to remember his 150th career appearance for the battling but threadbare Giants.

With wingers Gene Ormsby and Darrel McIntosh, and forwards Tyler Dickenson, Mikey Wood and Nathan Mason making their first appearances of the season, the West Yorkshire side were always likely to struggle to contain the Challenge Cup holders.

Yet, when Brough, on his 200th appearance for Huddersfield, saw his first towering bomb fumbled in the gusting wind by fullback Jamie Shaul and Ormsby was only denied a try when Kruise Leeming's long supply pass was deemed forward, home fans had brief reason to be optimistic.

Then, barely 90 seconds later, after Giants' Sam Wood lost the ball in his own half, Fetuli Talonoa dived over in the corner to open the Black and White account with Sneyd converting from the touchline.

Sneyd, who recently extended his his contract at the KCOM Stadium, then intercepted a pass on the halfway line and sprinted 50 metres to score before converting his own try.

The inexperienced Giants refused to panic and steadied the rocking ship but midway through the half a flash of individual magic from Kelly sliced open the home defence again and helped increase FC's lead to 18 points.

Talonoa was fortunate to only concede a penalty for what appeared to be shoulder charge in the air, while Brough repeatedly created havoc with high kicks but invariably there was no-one in a position to take full advantage and, just before the interval, Sneyd forced his way over again to send the visitors in leading 24-0 at half time.

Kelly darted through, again almost unopposed, to claim his second try eight minutes into the second half and, cheered on by five coachloads of travelling supporters, the Black and Whites added further scores through Josh Griffin, following a break by Talanoa, Carlos Tuimavave, with an 75-metre interception try, and Sneyd's again to complete the rout.

Wood claimed a long awaited but deserved consolation for the hosts just after the hour mark and Oliver Roberts also added another late try but Brough was narrowly wide with both conversions.