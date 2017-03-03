Billy Vunipola handed Saracens start and England return could follow

Billy Vunipola will start Saracens' Aviva Premiership clash with Newcastle on Sunday after completing his comeback from a knee injury.

Vunipola has been picked at number eight for the trip to Kingston Park after recovering from the ligament damage sustained in November.

If he proves his fitness, the world player of the year nominee will come into contention for the final two rounds of England's RBS 6 Nations title defence.

Scotland visit Twickenham on Saturday week and Vunipola could return to Eddie Jones' starting XV should he impress against Newcastle.

England have sorely missed their most potent ball carrier since he damaged his knee against Argentina last autumn and the champions would welcome him back for the final push in their Grand Slam defence.

Billy's elder brother Mako is also present in the Saracens pack after being released back to his club in order to gain match fitness.

Mako Vunipola only recently recovered from his own knee complaint, and following a second-half cameo in the 36-15 victory over Italy it was decided he would benefit from another run-out before the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

A third likely member of England's 23 against Scotland is also on Premiership duty this weekend.

Anthony Watson has been picked on the left wing for Bath's home match against Wasps in his first appearance since incurring a hamstring problem in late January.

It is expected to be a dress rehearsal for his return to England's starting XV, most likely on the wing.