Football's law-makers approve extra subs and sin bins for amateur game

Football's global rule-making body has unanimously backed a plan to allow countries to introduce extra substitutes, sin bins and varying match durations to disability, grassroots and youth football.

The "modifications" to the laws of the game were approved at the International Football Associaton Board's (IFAB) 131st annual general meeting at Wembley but do not apply in the top divisions or senior internationals.

The meeting, which was chaired by Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn, also approved further testing of video assistant referees (VARs) and agreed a strategy to improve player behaviour.

A key part of that strategy will be considering how better to use captains. This may eventually mean only captains can speak to match officials, as is the case in rugby union, but such a rule-change does not appear to be imminent.

For historic reasons, IFAB is made up of the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and four representatives from FIFA to represent the rest of the game. Each association gets one vote and a three-quarters majority is needed to make a change.