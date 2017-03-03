Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to answer questions on Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola refused to answer questions about Sergio Aguero's Manchester City future at his latest press conference.

Aguero's return to form in the past week has not dampened speculation about whether the striker will feature in manager Guardiola's plans long-term.

The Argentinian recently lost his place to impressive new signing Gabriel Jesus but, with the Brazilian now injured, has scored four goals in his last two games.

The 28-year-old said after his double strike against Huddersfield in midweek that he had been pleased to hear comments from the club and Guardiola saying they wanted him to stay. He added, however, he had not received such assurances in person and suggested there would be a meeting at the end of the season to resolve the issue.

Guardiola has repeatedly said Aguero, who is contracted until 2020, will only leave the club at a time of his own choosing and did not want to discuss the matter again.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League game at Sunderland, Guardiola said: "I spoke 10 times about that. Ten times. You know my opinion. I cannot answer every single press conference about Sergio Aguero.

"He is so happy, I am so happy, we are happy. So, 10 times I answer. No more please."

Guardiola confirmed that injury-plagued captain Vincent Kompany was back in contention for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

The Belgium defender has been unavailable for the last three games with a leg injury, the latest in a long series of problems. The 30-year-old has made just six appearances this season.

Guardiola said: "It must not be easy for Vincent.

"What happened was in the training session, it was nothing, it was not serious. He's in the last process (of his recovery) and yesterday he trained with us. He's ready to come back. Hopefully he'll help us in the last two to three months of the season."

City are unbeaten in eight games and look to be finding form after slipping out of frontline title contention during an indifferent spell.

Guardiola is pleased with the recent progress.

He said: "Every day my feeling is better. Our build-up is better, we create more chances in the last two games and scored 10 goals. That is what I have to continue."

Six of City's players - Yaya Toure, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas and Pablo Zabaleta - are out of contract at the end of the season. Guardiola says there are no plans to discuss new deals before the end of the campaign and accepts each of them could speak to other clubs in the meantime.

He said: "I don't know because I don't speak with the managers (agents). I speak with (director of football) Txiki Begiristain, so I don't know if they speak (to other clubs). Maybe they can speak because the manager's (agent's) job is to do that."

City are still unsure when Jesus will be fit to return having broken a bone in his foot a fortnight ago and initially been ruled out for three months.

Referring to recent photographs of Jesus playing his guitar, Guardiola said: "Hopefully he come back as soon as possible, then he will become a singer! That is my dream."