Sam Billings expecting tough conditions for second ODI in Antigua

Sam Billings will almost certainly have to rein in his attacking instincts again if he carries on as Alex Hales' deputy against West Indies in the second one-day international.

Billings admits to some frustration at the lack of continuity he must overcome in England's 50-over team.

His eight caps to date have been spread over approaching two years, during which he has batted four times at number seven, once not at all and - in Hales' absence - at the top of the order.

With two half-centuries in those three attempts, he has fared admirably.

He had to dig in for his 52 in a 45-run win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium which put England 1-0 up with two to play and owed most to captain Eoin Morgan's 10th ODI hundred.

The tourists encountered awkward early conditions after losing the toss following heavy morning rain - and with umpteen further downpours in the vicinity on Saturday, there is every prospect it will prove tricky again for him and opening partner Jason Roy on their return to the same venue.

"On that used pitch, it could be interesting to adapt even more," said Billings, who has not had the easiest introduction to international cricket but is not about to complain about playing for England.

"Of course it's frustrating - you get one game in Bangladesh [five months ago] - I got 65," added the 25-year-old.

"If you get 100 you really press your claim.

"(But) it's professional sport, and it's good for the side that there's so much competition."

He cannot be sure he will keep his place, although the indications are that England are not yet ready to bring record-breaking opener Hales back just yet as he completes his recovery from a broken hand.

"I don't think you can afford to [think about that]," said Billings.

"Halesy's been in fantastic form over the past year - four hundreds in ODI cricket."

He must therefore keep trying to find his feet in a position from which he is likely to be ousted soon.

"Normally my role is down the order - from four, five or six - to get on with it.

"It's another learning curve for me, to work out the different tempos.

"Opening the batting is very different. It's adjusting and taking that forward, and not just getting a pretty 50 and giving it away."

Billings did just that on Friday, hitting off-spinner Ashley Nurse into the hands of straight midwicket.

By then, though, he had done a lot of England's hardest work.

"Morgy, we were joking when we were out there, really couldn't hit the ball off the square to start with," he said.

"It's another experience playing over here...a bit old-fashioned in a way, keep wickets in hand until the end and really make hay then."

It seems sure to be head down in the middle again then.

He has occasionally had to keep a low profile in the dressing-room too of late, after featuring last month alongside Roy in a bare-chested fashion magazine photo-shoot promising "hot, watch-modelling cricketers".

A sheepish Billings said: "Terrible, wasn't it?

"You get approached about these things. Four of us, believe me...we haven't lived that down in the dressing-room."

He will doubtless prefer to make a name for himself with bat in hand and his shirt on if he is given another opportunity on Sunday.