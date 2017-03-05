Coventry sack Russell Slade after only three months

Coventry have sacked manager Russell Slade after less than three months in charge.

A statement on the League One club's website said the 56-year-old had been "relieved of his first-team managerial duties" and that they would be looking to appoint his replacement "imminently".

The statement added: " The club would like to wish Russell all the very best for the future."

Slade took over the hotseat on December 21 a month after leaving Charlton, signing a deal until the end of the season.

All was not well at the Ricoh Arena, with protests from fans against the owners and the club sitting 23rd in the League One table, and Slade was unable to arrest the slide.

His first match was a 4-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers and his 13 league matches in charge yielded just one win and seven points.

It took Slade 10 matches to oversee a league victory, with the 2-1 win over Gillingham on February 18 ending a winless run dating back to November 1.

Saturday's goalless draw with Shrewsbury left Coventry marooned at the bottom of the table, 13 points adrift of safety and looking doomed to relegation.

Two of Slade's three wins in charge came in the Checkatrade Trophy and City will take on Oxford in the final at Wembley on April 2.

The former Leyton Orient and Cardiff boss spoke positively about City's performance against Shrewsbury, saying: "There were some really pleasing things.

"Obviously it's about doing it right in both boxes and I'm pleased with the clean sheet because you can't build on anything if you don't get that clean sheet from time to time."