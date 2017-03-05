Unchanged England field first in second ODI against West Indies

England unsurprisingly stuck with a winning team as they attempted to close out a series success over West Indies in the second one-day international at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Eoin Morgan's men found themselves in the field after West Indies won the toss on the same pitch used in the tourists' 45-run victory here on Friday.

There is no place yet for Alex Hales, as he completes his rehabilitation from a broken hand, allowing Sam Billings to continue to state his case as the record-breaking opener's deputy.

West Indies were also unchanged.