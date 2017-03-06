England matchwinner Joe Root holds special memories at Antigua

Joe Root will journey on to Barbados with series victory in the bag - and unlike after his last one-day international visit to Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - his right thumb intact too.

Root and Chris Woakes' match-winning, unbroken stand of 102 carried England from 124 for six to success over West Indies with no further loss, and 10 balls to spare.

There was a touch of relief as well as satisfaction in the Yorkshireman's voice as he reflected on his performance back at the scene of his maiden ODI century three years ago.

On that occasion his innings had painful repercussions after he took a blow to his thumb which left it broken in several places and ruled him out of the ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

Sunday's victory, by contrast, was not pyrrhic as England put themselves in a pickle by losing four wickets for 16 runs but then Root (90no) and Woakes (68no) joined forces to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

After England chased 225 all out, Root said: "It's nice - to still be intact as well, all fingers still in place ... there are a few special memories here."

It did not seem he would have so much to smile about after England's middle order collapsed to spin.

But opener Jason Roy's brisk 52, in a partnership of 86 with Root, meant the seventh-wicket pair did not have an escalating required run rate to bother them too.

"It was a little bit wobbly for a while there," he added.

"But the fact Jason had got us off to such a strong start meant we didn't have to keep going at five, six, seven an over - we were allowed to have a few where we could rebuild things and take a bit of time out of the game.

"(We needed) to build a partnership and take the sting out of the collapse, and calm things down."

Talented all-rounder Woakes was a particularly reassuring sight at number eight - a fact much appreciated by captain Eoin Morgan.

Morgan told Sky Sports: "It's outstanding - he's a guy who just keeps giving within this team.

"He has huge experience as well and is someone who goes without the majority of the praise sometimes, which is typical of his character.

"But this is not the first time he's done it. He just keeps producing. We don't want to rely on him too much, but he's a luxury to have down the order.

"A partnership of 102 for the seventh wicket between your opening bowler and your best batsman ... you've got to take your hat off to them."

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was the man who caused most of England's problems.

He lamented the absence of frontline seamer Shannon Gabriel, who suffered a side strain after only three overs with the new ball.

"To be a bowler short, with 225, makes it really tough," said Nurse.

"I think we did really well to push the game as close as we did."